Eswatini Prime Minister dies after contracting COVID-19

Dlamini became infected four weeks ago and was brought to a hospital in South Africa.

He had announced on November 16 that he had tested positive but that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

After being moved to South Africa, his deputy, Themba Masuku said he was “stable” and “responding well to treatment”.

The 52-year-old had been Prime Minister since November 2018.

Prior to that, he was the CEO of MTN Eswatini and worked in the banking sector for almost two decades.

Eswatini has recorded nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases and 127 death.- eNCA