Embattled NetOne boss Muchenje fired

BY SILENCE MUGADZAWETA

EMBATTLED NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje was yesterday fired from the parastatal immediately after being reinstated, NewsDay has established.

However, the reasons for the termination of employment were not yet clear, but a letter of dismissal seen by NewsDay cited dispute with the organisation he was supposed to be leading as the reason for termination.

“The Ministry of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services and His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe (Emmerson Mnangagwa) have expressed concern about the long drawn-out dispute between you and NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited,” read the letter of dismissal signed by acting board chairperson Susan Mutangadura.

“They both note that your relationship with the institution has irretrievably broken down and that it is in everyone’s interest that the parties disengage.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has given his endorsement for your removal from the office of CEO of NetOne (Private) Limited.”

Muchenje was fired this year, but the termination letters were withdrawn after being challenged in court.

To date, NetOne is said to have spent an estimated $20 million in legal costs trying to oust Muchenje.

These costs were incurred from March this year pertaining to challenges before the Supreme Court, the High Court or the magistrates court.

Muchenje was appointed NetOne CEO in April 2018, succeeding Reward Kangai who was suspended and subsequently fired over allegations of corruption.

