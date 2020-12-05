Don’t Park Your mind

A human being is driven by his thoughts. It is those thoughts, when strongly mediated upon, which produce a behaviour, attitude, pattern, habit and ultimately a result.

Jonah Nyoni

Beautiful thoughts produce art, love, romance, architecture and more. Bad thoughts produce pain, brokenness, fear and many negative things.

Today, let’s talk about the power of thoughts. Most people won’t believe that we are mainly a product of our thoughts. If you want your life to change, realign, and improve your thoughts.

Don’t limit yourself

The unfortunate statement is that you can choose to spend your short stay here on earth miserably, struggling and stuck in mental limitations. The best would be to choose beautiful thoughts, where you don’t blame life, but you create the kind of life you want.

The question is: Is it because of the genetic makeup that some people are able to make it in life? Or is it predestined that some people shall forever be poor, wallow at the bottom of the ladder and be controlled by circumstances? Those are questions warranting a strong investigation and a serious consideration.

Your mind is limitless

First let’s make an investigation into the mind. The mind is for all purposes limitless, it is only us who limit it because of our limited exposure and beliefs. It can invent all the dangerous weapons like the gun, yet it can superbly neat and bring together all the minute pieces to make a computer and build all the amazing structures we see around us. Most people have limited their mind; they wake up on a daily routine, to report for work. They master their work so much that they don’t even need to think when performing their duties at work, but their life has been stuck in that rate race. As they report for work, they have left the great duty that humanity that is to engage in deep thought.

Your thoughts have energy

Your thoughts have energy, power and limitless prowess and potential. Your thoughts can even surprise you because of what they can produce. The writer can attest to this. Being porn in a sorry and poor state he made his mind almost a decade ago and today most people would not agree that he was the same person that was controlled by all winds of life and bogged down by innumerable excuses.

Your mind is a masterpiece

People that have made it in life have proved that the mind is the masterpiece that God has given to humanity. Joel Osteen says that neurologists have discovered that the average person uses less than 10% of his mind (Become A Better You). As cited by Bob Proctor in the book, You Were Born Rich, Elexander Rich a professor of biophysics at the MIT has estimated that our central nervous system contains from 10 to 100 million cells each one of which has a storage capacity equal to that of a large computer.

In the same book Proctor further quotes Ross Addey of the Space Biology Laboratory of the Brain Research Institute at UCLA who said: “The ultimate creative capacity of your brain may be, for all practical purposes, infinite.”

Pick the right vibrations

Napoleon Hill in his book Think And Grow Rich wrote: “We are what we are because of the vibrations of thought which we pick up and register, through the stimuli of our daily environment.”

A local author and motivational speaker, Rabison Shumba says: “Your mind is the engine room and the assembly plant for life processes. If you manage your mind, you can manage your life” (The Greatness Manual)

Anthony Robbins, who boasts of having been a janitor with no college degree but to rise to a place of influence by selling tens of millions of books, speaking to mega crowds and at one time advising the American president because of a made mind in his book Awaken The Giant Within that the brain “is capable of processing up to 30 billion bits of information per second and its boast the equivalent of 6000 miles of wiring and cabling. Typically the human nervous system contains about 28 billion neurons.”

Parting Point: Are you still blaming anyone for your life? Treasure your thoughts. There is no excuse to live a life of mediocrity. You are strong, you have what it takes to be on top.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw