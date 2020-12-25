A Christmas without cheer for showbiz

THE much-awaited Christmas fiesta is here. Christmas day is a holiday observed on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus, a central figure in Christianity and is usually marked by sharing of gifts, family and social gatherings.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

It’s probably the most celebrated holiday, families and businesses plan annually for this day.

People go to great lengths in celebrating Christmas. Some decorate their houses or business premises with trees, lights and garlands.

In 2020, however, COVID-19 upended every plan and the world has been forced to make do with whatever is available.

Economies have been decimated, with businesses struggling to deal with the restrictions that have become the new normal.

Given the difficulties being experienced across the globe, the merrymaking which normally characterise the day has suffered a huge blow as people battle to keep body and soul together.

Travelling to visit relatives or friends is not only off the menu because of the dangers posed by COVID-19, but to ensure unnecessary expenditure is kept in check.

The festive season is a time for the entertainment industry to experience a boom normally characterised by live shows at various joints, but this year things will be different because of the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

Live music concerts that attract physical gatherings remain banned since March when Zimbabwe recorded its first case of the coronavirus, and the entertainment scene has never been the same.

Yesterday NewsDay Life & Style caught up with some of the top artistes who confirmed that it will be a Christmas without cheer.

Charles Charamba, gospel singer and pastor

“The entire year has been a big challenge to the arts sector. Music performances normally get their real value from the crowds that attend. Numbers matter. COVID-19 is generally anti-crowds and musicians have, therefore, become the most affected. Romans 2:28 hints that all things work together for good . . ., we will never regret.

“During this Christmas, we are spending time at home with family and relatives. We are also being involved in counselling and condolences. This year’s Christmas season is a bit strange as it is characterised by a lot of disagreements and conflicts in homes as well as untimely bereavements. We are balancing our time to make sure we neglect nobody faced with these, who needs our attention.”

Pah Chihera, singer

“This year’s Christmas is different from previous ones as it is very difficult. We lost our loved ones and we are financially crippled. However, this is an opportunity to reflect and thank God for trusting us with a chance to see this Christmas.

“Let’s be merry, graceful and thank God, but above all, let’s stay responsible. Never go out of budget or to extremes, Christmas is special, but it’s just one day, we still have more responsibilities coming. Have a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Jah Prayzah, singer

“Very difficult year it has been for many people and the entertainment fraternity has been one of the most hit. Usually, we would have been touring around this time, but that could not be the case this year.

“We are also thankful for the time we will get to spend with family, something which we had also grown to miss, especially during the Christmas holidays. We just pray for people’s safety during these COVID-19 times and also call upon drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads.”

Selmor Mtukudzi, Afro jazz singer

“This year has been something else. We are really just grateful that we are still here. At Christmas I will be home with family braaing and eating cakes.”

Eddie Ndlovu, filmmaker

“This is one of those Christmas days that will just come and go. A few privileged will enjoy, but most of us are facing school fees, economic hardships and above all, we are trying to fix the damage that the global COVID-19 has caused and adapt to the new normal, but we hope for the better in 2021.”

