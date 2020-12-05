5 Reasons Why You Should Pay Attention To Investing In Ethereum

You follow the Crypto trade market, which means you are well aware of the popularity of Bitcoin. And that’s how it should be. After all, Bitcoin is the firstborn of the industry. This itself makes Bitcoin special. However, the only drawback of this currency is that it lacks a leader.

Bitcoin is one of the firstborn decentralized cryptocurrencies. Though this nature offers lots of advantages, it also comes with its fair share of loopholes. Due to its decentralized nature, its industry lacks leadership.

The way the market is right now, one thing is certain that Bitcoin will remain at the top of the Crypto trade market. But, we cannot see only one of the sides of the market. Other Cryptocurrencies hold more potential than the bItcoin in terms of sharing information and data.

For instance, Ethereum has given smart contracts to the market. We all know the potential of smart contracts and how effective they are with digital contracts.

Today, we will be talking about Ethereum and would like to highlight the positive outcomes Ethereum has given to the market.

Why Should You Pay Attention To Ethereum Investment?

Ethereum is the second-largest Cryptocurrencies used worldwide. It is not famous for making transactions, rather for its smart contracts. These smart contracts are one of the best ways to make digital agreements.

We have enumerated some of the things that you should know about Ethereum.

Largest Ecosystem

After the success of Bitcoin, people started creating their digital currencies; however, Etherum has a different thing in mind. Instead of focusing on fractions, Ethereum focused on the products made by blockchain technology.

Ethereum has always said that they are different from the first borne, Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, they are more focused on smart contracts and dApps (Decentralized Applications).

Ethereum Blockchain is quickly becoming the first preference for most Crypto traders and investors. Even the technology industry has started adapting to the Ethereum blockchain network.

Representative of Altcoins Behaviors

Ethereum Blockchain is considered one of the safest blockchain networks. This is why you will find that the most promising Altcoins in the market are based on the Ethereum Blockchain. If you see the bigger picture, it won’t be wrong to call Ethereum the Altcoins representative.

You might not find this appealing today, but think this in a different perception. If all the Bitcoins become major Cryptocurrencies, then owning Ethereum will have a huge advantage.

Leader In The Field Of dApps

If Bitcoin holds the advantage of the first mover in the Cryptocurrency Industry, then Ethereum has to be a test blockchain network supporting smart contacts and dApps. The advantage of the Ethereum can be calculated by the fact that more than 3,300 decentralized applications are active on the Ethereum Blockchain network.

The dApp market is expected to grow in the future. And if that happens, Ethereum will be leading the new ecosystem of dApps.

Supporting DeFi

DeFi is the abbreviation of “Decentralised Finance”. This term has been coined in the contrast of the CeFi (Centralised Finance). While Bitcoin was able to create a decentralized currency for the transaction, DeFi could make a decentralized environment for the decentralized financial services.

DeFi works on blockchain technology like Ethereum, where the data and information are encrypted with smart contracts. This makes every transaction smooth and anonymous.

Here are the advantages that you can enjoy via decentralized financial services.

The transaction cannot be manipulated.

They are predictable.

The transactions are down on the public ledger so that anybody can verify it.

Ethereum 2.0

Ethereum 2.0 is the advanced version of Ethereum. This new blockchain technology bid farewell to the proof-of-work by switching to proof-of-stake. The second version of the Ethereum blockchain network has decided to throw away the decentralized part to boost the performance. With this decision, the number of transactions that can be done in one second will take a huge leap.

Conclusion

Bitcoin will be the indisputable kind of the Crypto trade market. But soon, the king will get a rival in the form of Ethereum. As the demand for dAppas and Smart grows, the price evaluation of Ethereum will also grow.

