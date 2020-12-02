2 candidates pull out of Zanu PF DCC election rerun

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWO candidates have pulled out of the Mutare Zanu PF district co-ordination committee (DCC) election rerun slated for today (Monday) in support of one candidate.

Four candidates participated in the first round and these were Binali Yard, Clever Muparutsa, Cecilia Gambe and Ivan Mbengo.

Yesterday Mbengo and Gambe told NewsDay that they had pulled out and were now supporting Yard, who now faces off against Muparutsa.

The first round was marred by allegations of rigging with some ballot papers found in bins, while others were burnt by party supporters were being paid to vote more than once.

Mbengo, a war veteran told NewsDay that the first round was scandalous.

“I have pulled out and am now supporting Yard because he has a cleaner record than the other candidates,” Mbengo said.

Gambe also confirmed pulling out but he declined to give reasons.

“I pulled out in support of Yard,” she said.

The election has exposed factionalism in the party, with Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro reportedly supporting Muparutsa while Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri is allegedly backing Yard.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw