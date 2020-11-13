Zim Netball captain signs for Surrey Storm

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Zimbabwe’s netball team captain Felisitus Kwanga has broken boundaries after being signed by an English netball team, Surrey Storm which is based at the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

Commenting on the club’s website Director of Netball Head Coach/Player of Surrey Storm Mikki Austin expressed satisfaction over the signing of Kwanga who is expected to add up to their defensive end.

“New to Surrey Storm for this season, we are so excited to have an athlete of Felisitus’ calibre joining our defensive end.

“As an athlete who has stood out head and shoulders for her ability to win the ball for Zimbabwe at Netball World Cup 2019, we cannot wait to see her compete again in duck egg blue,” she said.

The 25-year-old goal defender was brilliant during the recent 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool staged in July, scooping Most Valuable Player award against Northern Ireland and Barbados. Her brilliance grabbed the attention of international clubs..

Kwanga led the competition in deflections and was sixth for intercepts as Zimbabwe were named team of the tournament and will now make the move to the Superleague, where she will join Mikki Austin’s impressive side for the new season.

She will link up with Aussie Leah Middleton and Northern Ireland international Niamh Cooper in the Storm defence.

Kwanga became part of the senior netball team in 2014 and a year later she was named the vice-captain and proceeded to shine at the 2017 Tri-Nations Tournament and at the 2019 Telkom Tournament in SA held in May where she was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) a feat that, with so much ease.

Kwanga is Surrey Storm’s final signing of the signing window.

