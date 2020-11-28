Women University caps country’s first four deaf social workers

VICE-CHANCELLOR of Women’s University in Africa, Hope Sadza, yesterday capped the country’s first four deaf social workers who graduated with diplomas.

The four social workers are Shalom Muzavazi, Tendai Dondofema, Theodora Gasva and Palmer Zengezi.

BY PRIMROSE HAISA

“It was a huge mile stone for them to reach their destiny because they needed an interpreter and a note taker for them to understand since face to face lectures were suspended because of COVID-19 pandemic which forced the university to transition to digital platforms as well as working from home,” Tinotenda Chikunya, a Deaf Zimbabwe Trust officer, said at the ceremony.

“It is difficult to provide quality education to the deaf in Zimbabwe because most of the schools do not provide sign language hence most of them drop out.”

Sadza capped 1 464 graduands,

1 274 females and 190 men.

The university has continued to experience growth in student numbers during the past years.

