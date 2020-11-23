Universities told to impart skills to communities

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube has urged universities to come up with programmes that will develop business skills among communities so that they are able to manufacture products using locally available resources.

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

Ncube said this last Friday during an event sponsored by the Women Affairs ministry at Nkulumane Hall, an award ceremony for women and people living with disabilities (PWDs) after they were trained to make detergents.

She said community organisations must partner with universities such as the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and other higher and tertiary education institutions to include skills training in their curriculums.

“I will approach the NUST administration to ask them to include community skills development as part of the curriculum at the university,” Ncube said.

“I applaud you for also including PWDs in your projects. This demonstrates that disability is not inability.”

Ncube said community projects would offer employment and reduce the dependency syndrome.

