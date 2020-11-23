Red Cross Society boss freed

ZIMBABWE Red Cross Society (ZRCS) acting secretary-general Elias Hwenga was last Friday remanded out of custody at his own recognisance by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna on allegations of obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Hwenga allegedly fired five subordinates who had been interviewed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) with regards to alleged corruption at the ZRCS which resulted in the arrest of three senior officials at the society.

The three, president Edson Mlambo, secretary-general Maxwell Phiri, who is at large, and Midlands provincial chairperson Vutete Mazorodze Hapanyengwi were facing fraud charges.

Hwenga had been remanded in custody and he applied for bail through his lawyer Admire Rubaya.

But Nduna said there were no legal merits for him to be remanded in custody since he was brought to court from his home and not from police custody.

The State had opposed bail, arguing that Hwenga would tamper with evidence, but Nduna disputed.

Hwenga will return to court on December 17, 2020 for routine remand.

Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State.

