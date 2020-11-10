Phitso, Young Igwe sing for the girl child

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean Afro fusion singer Philani “Phitso” Mhlanga has combined his voice with sungura musician Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo to denounce girl child abuse in song. The song, titled Dare Pavarume, was produced by Oscar Chamba of KOM Studios in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The project comes amid a surge in cases of abuse of girl children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-and-a-half minute song, which is available on YouTube, Reverberation, Spotify and iTunes, denounces girl child abuse.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Phitso said art played an important role in educating the masses, hence the use of music to make sure that people appreciate the dangers associated with abusing the girl child.

“Every woman is special, she must be respected. All men must protect the girl child. So through this song, we are saying it’s high time men speak out and educate each other to end this evil behaviour by fellow men in society,” he said.

“Some of the situations that our sisters and mothers are in today are a result of us men who are causing their suffering. It’s time, the world started to respect women and those who abuse them in different ways should be punished.”

Phitso, who frontlines The Legacy Band said he drew inspiration from the late music icons Oliver Mtukudzi and Tongai Moyo.

In a bid to advocate for a better society through his craft, Phitso recently released a single titled Manyanya that has political connotations, which challenge and encourage men to provide for their families.

Phitso said he had shelved plans to release his forthcoming album, Chigondora to concentrate on single releases in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. “We have decided to put on hold the release of the album Chigondora and concentrate on singles that will be timely in the midst of this global COVID-19 pandemic that has affected almost every sector of life,” he said.

Born in the Checheche area of Chipinge, Phitso released his debut gospel album titled NaJesu Tinosvika Chete in 2013. It was followed by Dream Again Zvinoita the following year, which had hit songs MaZimbabwe, Ibva Muroad and Zvinoita.

Follow Winstone on Twitter

@widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw