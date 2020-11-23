High Court sets aside ruling on Moana’s burial

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE High Court judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda has deferred the ruling on the dispute between the late socialite Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s parents over her burial to Wednesday after an urgent chamber application by the deceased mother Yolanda Kuvaoga to nullify a burial order issued last week.

Moana’s mother, Kuvaoga is seeking to stop Moana’s father, Ishmael Amuli from proceeding with a burial that would have taken place on Friday at Warren Hills in line with his Islamic beliefs.

Under the Islamic way, women are not allowed during the burial process.

Yolanda is seeking to have Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road as the burial place.

