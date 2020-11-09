Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Chipinge

ONE person died in ward 22, Chipinge South district last Thursday after heavy rains pounded the area and blew off roofs of teachers’ houses and a classroom block at Chisavanye Primary School.

BY MAURICE DUNDU

A teacher at the school, Phillemon Chipiso, who survived the heavy storm after the roof of his cottage was ripped off, confirmed the incident adding that they were now living in the open.

“I can confirm that all classroom blocks and teachers’ cottages were badly affected, but only one teacher’s cottage was severely damaged,” Chipiso said.

The headmaster, Shanda Sithole, said the storm destroyed furniture, roofing material and books.

“All 7×2 classroom blocks were destroyed and roofs blown off. Teachers’ houses were seriously damaged. All toilet roofs were blown off. As a result, learners will now have to use three sheds as classrooms when schools open on Monday (today). This is a poor community and we are now stuck since textbooks and furniture were destroyed,” Sithole said.

Early last year, the district recorded a trail of destruction when Cyclone Idai swept through Manicaland province, leaving thousands of families homeless.

