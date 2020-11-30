Dura World morphs into a big entity

What started as a small family business has blossomed to become one of the most sought after construction companies in the country.

Dura World commenced operations in Zimbabwe in 1996 and has carved itself to a household entity in the country surmounting the harsh economic terrains on the market.

Dura World, specialises in precast manufacturing and construction mainly precast walls and prefab houses popularly known as durawalls and durawall houses respectively. The company now gears to commemorate its 25th anniversary next year.

“We started as a small family business, but we have now grown into the country’s leading precast construction company because Zimbabweans have accepted our products and services. We have expanded our product line by introducing new products like the Soldier Wall , Horizontal Wall, Tongue and Groove panels, because our clients continually want more and better,” said company’s General Manager Tinashe Kundoro.

Notwithstanding the mushrooming of cheap imitations in the construction industry, Kundoro said the company has now mastered the ingenuity of precast manufacturing and construction tapping from the 25 years experience.

“We don’t see the side road guys as competitors because the quality and service delivery we offer is different. We use the latest concrete technology on the market to manufacture all of our products. We just do it better,” Kundoro said.

Kundoro said the Corona Virus is global pandemic and has not only affected the economy but affected how businesses act and consumer behaviour adding that business has been resilient as it did at the height of hyperinflation in 2008.

“Our market includes every Zimbabwean who wants to secure their property using the soldier wall for instance and those who want to build their dream homes whilst staying on their own stand/property,” he said.

A soldier wall , a new type of wall, a first of its kind in Zimbabwe was borne after the company’s research & development team spend a lot of time coming up with a wall that is strong and cheap compared to brick walls.

“The Soldier Wall is a new type of wall, a first it’s kind in Zimbabwe. Our research and development team spend a lot of time coming up with because we wanted a wall that is strong whilst cheap compared to brick walls. So that’s how the Soldier Wall was born, strong, and easy on the eyes and when it rains it becomes even stronger how about that. Unlike brick walls that need continuous maintenance, the Soldier Wall doesn’t and it’s for future generations to come. The name came from how the panels are aligned next to each other, they are in a vertical manner, just like soldiers standing next to each other whilst on attention,” said Kundoro.

Like any business, growth is essential and Dura World want to continue to grow and expand to other cities and other countries in the SADC region.

“We will be physically setting up operations in Bulawayo because at the moment we just transport our products to other cities and towns. So the possibilities are limitless, hence the phrase “to infinity and beyond”, he said.

