Court bars council from evicting Kubatana Arts Co-operative

THE High Court has interdicted the City of Harare from evicting members of the Kubatana Arts and Craft Co-operative Society from stand 5797 in Warren Park, Harare, where the government reportedly intends to set up a Museum of African Liberation.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba issued the order last Friday following an application for an interdict by the arts and craft centre, after the City of Harare went to the centre armed with an eviction and demolition notice.

The judge, however, allowed the City of Harare authorities access to the centre, but only for a limited period during which they would be conducting their official business.

“The respondent (City of Harare) is interdicted from evicting applicant (Kubatana Arts and Craft Co-operative Society) from stand 5797 Warren Park, Harare or interfere in any manner whatsoever with its occupation of the said stand until the determination of applicant’s court application filed under case number HC6694/20,” Justice Chirawu-Mugomba ruled.

“The applicant shall allow the applicant and the respondent together with those acting legally through it, unlimited access to the premises for the period extending from November 23, 2020 to December 3, 2020. The respondent shall pay costs on an ordinary scale.”

Last Thursday, Kubatana Art and Craft Co-operative Society also took the City of Harare to court seeking an order declaring, null and void the cancellation of an agreement of sale relating to the said stand.

The Kubatana Arts and Craft Co-operative Society chairperson, Gideon Chidongo said council sold the stand to them for $24 000 in 1992 and it was fully paid for.

