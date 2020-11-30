31 more pupils test positive for COVID-19 at Chinhoyi High

THIRTY-ONE more pupils have tested positive for COVID-19 at Chinhoyi High School.

BY NUNURAI JENA/REX MPHISA

Mashonaland West provincial medical director Gift Masoja yesterday confirmed that the number of learners that tested positive to the virus increased from 57 to 88 in the last three days.

Masoja said the number of positive cases was not for to schoolchildren only but could include staff.

He said the Health ministry would continue to test learners, but was equally worried about complacency of citizens in observing COVID-19 regulations.

“Let’s maintain social distancing, let’s sanitise and put on our masks because people have now relaxed. We are appealing to the business community to encourage their customers to put on masks” Masoja said.

He said the police should tighten the COVID-19 enforcement measures to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, at least 13 Beitbridge Border Post officials have tested positive to COVID-19.

Of the 13 cases, eight are said to be from the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and three from the Customs and Excise Department.

Beitbridge district medical officer Linos Samhere could neither deny nor confirm the development. “Those statistics should be given by Harare. I am not allowed to speak to the Press,” Samhere said.

The Beitbridge Border Post was closed on March 1 and will reopen on December 1.

The COVID-19 scare at the border post also comes at a time scores of people are reportedly using undesignated crossing points which might worsen the spread of the virus.

