2 illegal miners trapped to death in Penhalonga

TWO illegal gold miners were trapped to death in a mineshaft in Penhalonga on Friday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa identified the deceased as Shuwa Mutamba (29) and Vincent Gundo (30) from Premier Area in Penhalonga.

He said on November 11, the pair left their homes in Penhalonga around 9am.

The following day at around 8pm, Joseph Sande brother-in-law of Shuwa Mutamba, who is from the same area, made a police report for the missing persons.

Sande and the police suspected that Mutamba and Gundo were trapped in the mine.

Police in Penhalonga and a Chinese Company Zhong Jian mining company teamed up and used an excavator to try to rescue them.

The deceased’s bodies were found in the mine and were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for a post-mortem.

