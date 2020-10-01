SA club settles for Mapeza

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

LIMPOPO-BASED South African topflight league side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivandila (TTM) have settled for Norman Mapeza (pictured) and are finalising negotiations for the former Warriors coach to take over as head coach.

Mapeza has been without a job since he resigned as Chippa United coach in January, but could make a return to the DStv Premiership in the upcoming season.

TTM, who bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits, want to reinforce their technical department to ensure an impactful debut season in the South African topflight.

Mapeza has come out tops out of 15 short-listed candidates.

Lucky Nelukau has been holding fort at Tshakuma on an interim basis following the ouster of Vladislav Henric, but the Masala Mulaudzi-owned club prefers Mapeza, who has a proven track record having turned Chippa United from a laughing stock to a formidable force during his short stint last term.

Mulaudzi told Phalaphala radio station in Limpopo on Tuesday that the club settled for Mapeza, although they were yet to conclude negotiations with his management.

“The president of TTM confirmed the club is interested in him (Mapeza) and negotiations are in the final stages. We will give more information in due course, including the unveiling programme,” TTM spokesperson Tshidino Ndou said.

With less than a month before the new season gets underway, TTM are angling to finalise negotiations before the end of this week in order to give the coach time to acclimatise with the team.

The club also revealed that it would unveil the new players at once, together with the other technical team members.

Meanwhile, the club has also revealed that it has added a Zimbabwean defender in its ranks, but opted to conceal his identity until unveiling time.

