Rusape farmer donates wheelchairs, food hampers

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A RUSAPE-BASED farmer Shepherd Nyika yesterday donated food hampers and wheelchairs to people with disabilities and the less privileged in Rusape to cushion them against social and economic hardships.

Nyika donated 55 food hampers to Rusape community members and three wheelchairs.

“We picked beneficiaries randomly across 11 wards of Rusape town. I come from a humble background, hence I donated these food hampers, I will continue to help those in need,” he said.

Among the beneficiaries was Esihle Sithole (16) who uses his mouth to write.

Sithole lost her parents in South Africa and is staying with her grandmother Nancy Sithole (66).

“I want to thank Mr Nyika for the donation because her (Esihle)’s wheelchair was now old. I have three grandchildren under my care, Esihle can’t bath herself,” the grandmother said.

Margret Dliwayo, a widow, who also received a wheelchair for her son Cleopas Zinhu (12) said: “I am happy with the donation of the wheelchair, I am a widow so I was struggling to buy a wheelchair for my son and I am also grateful for the pampers I received.”

Rusape Concerned Residents Trust leader Godfrey Mufuranhewe applauded the gesture by Nyika.

