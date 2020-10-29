RoilBAA honours the late Cal_Vin

ORGANISERS of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) yesterday announced that they will honour the late multi-award-winning hip-hop rapper Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo by naming this year’s Outstanding Hip Hop award after him.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Cal_Vin died in a hit-and-run accident in Luvuve, Bulawayo, last Saturday.

He was 35.

One of the awards organisers, Nkululeko Nkala, told NewsDay Life & Style that the multi-award-winning artiste will forever be engraved in the RoilBAA DNA.

“We will honour him (Cal_Vin) by naming the Outstanding Hip-Hop award for this year after him. The award will now be called The Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo Hip Hop Award. We are also working on a tribute for Cal_Vin slated for the actual awards on November 28. We say to the whole of Zimbabwe find comfort,” he said.

“He (Cal_vin) won the gong three times in the past three years and was a nominee for the 2020 edition. Not only was he a nominee, but four acts from his stable, Kontrol Tribe, made it into various categories for this year’s awards. With that in mind, RoilBAA would like to advise that we are retiring Cal_Vin from this year’s nominees list.”

Nkala saluted the late artiste for putting Bulawayo and Zimbabwean arts at large on the world map.

“Thank you for all the music , thank you for lighting up our stages and thank you for inspiring and seeing beyond yourself by affording others a platform. Intaba enkulu idilikile (a mountain has fallen), but you will forever be in our hearts. Heaven has gained an angel. Rest In Peace King Kong,” he said.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the arts sector have organised a roadshow to celebrate the life of Cal_Vin, ahead of his burial in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Mourners are gathered at 5899 Luveve 5 in Bulawayo.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw