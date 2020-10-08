Mapfumo releases Torai Nguvai single

MUSICIAN and music teacher by profession, Evans Mapfumo, recently released a new single titled Torai Nguva which literally means take time that advises parents to spend some time nurturing their children as well as disciplining them.

The multi-talented Mapfumo, who can also play the guitar, said his music embraces African-centred themes complemented by his artful guitar work.

“My music is enriched with messages inspired by real events which make it a social commentary genre,” he said.

“I learnt how to play the piano and to read music during my high school days at Waddilove High School where I joined the school choir and ended up being the school choirmaster from year 2000 and 2002.”

After high school, Mapfumo went to Mutare Polytechnic to study music in 2006 where he attained a national certificate.

Soon after his graduation in 2008, Mapfumo went to Cape Town, South Africa, where he later formed his band called Kiat Afrika in 2009.

During his stay in Cape Town, Mapfumo performed at prestigious platforms such as the 2010 World Cup FIFA Festival, Cape Town Summer Festival, Grahams Town festival and Monkey Valley Beach resort.

While in Cape Town, Mapfumo also had the privilege to share the stage with the late music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi at Zula Bar in 2013.

Mapfumo then returned home in 2014 to study for a bachelor’s degree in ethnomusicology at the Zimbabwe College of Music.

Mapfumo has also performed at several gigs that include Harare Beer Festival in 2014, at the Book Cafe on a number of occasions and other corporate functions in Harare.

