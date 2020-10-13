Mapeza’s new deal crumbles

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

THE deal between Norman Mapeza and DStv Premiership side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivandila (TTM) has collapsed, with reports suggesting that the former Warriors captain clashed with the club management a week into the relationship.

A few months ago, Mapeza also walked out on Chippa United in the same league after relations with club owners soured.

Last week, South African publication KickOff reported that the former FC Platinum gaffer had started working for the Limpopo side, though he was yet to sign a contract with them.

He was the last man standing in the tussle for the job after the Masala Mulaudzi-owned club failed to secure the services of Owen Da Gama, who they had initially targeted.

However, Mapeza left the club in a huff following a clash with the management before the relationship had officially begun.

Sources from within the TTM have revealed that the deal collapsed after Mapeza clashed with the club chief executive officer Sello Chokoe in his week-long assessment of the club.

The source also said that Mapeza was miffed by interference from the club owners over technical issues.

Mapeza wants full control of technical issues and full responsibility for the results, but at TTM, he felt the environment was not conducive.

“Norman Mapeza packed bags yesterday (Saturday), he says he could not work with these people because of lack of professionalism. He was yet to sign the contract with them. He had clashes with their CEO which forced him to leave before anything was finalised, ” the source revealed.

Efforts to get a comment from Mapeza’s manager, Gibson Mahachi were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Nevertheless, it is understood that Mapeza was not willing to subject himself to difficult conditions again, having endured a tough spell at Chippa United, where he was forced to quit the job.

At Chills, he cited interference as his main reason for quitting despite having had transformed the fortunes of the team.

By the time he left, Chippa had soared on the league table and relegation worries had eased.

They eventually managed to beat the drop.

Last month, Mahachi said that a number of clubs had been talking to Mapeza with a view to employing him.

