Man kills father for bewitching him

BY Stephen Chadenga

A 32-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man, who two years ago killed his father accusing him of witchcraft, was yesterday jailed 30 years for murder.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa sitting at the Gweru Circuit Court convicted Mayor Magusvi of murder with actual intent.

Magusvi fatally struck his father, Mafios Magusvi, with an axe and shovel for casting a bad spell on him.

In his ruling, Justice Mabhikwa said, had it not been for accused’s firm belief that his father bewitched him, he would have sentenced him to death or life imprisonment.

But Justice Mabhikwa said a lengthy custodial sentence was appropriate in the circumstances as “life was sacrosanct and should not be taken away by anyone for whatever reason”.

“The attack was vicious and a lengthy sentence is appropriate,” he ruled.

In his defence, Magusvi said he led a life of sorrow and unhappiness as villagers mocked his short stature, saying it was a result of his father who bewitched him.

He said he had to marry late as his father was casting an evil spell on him. He also told the court he separated with his wife in January 2018 after his father went to his in-laws and advised them to take back their daughter, alleging his son was mentally ill.

Prosecutor Mirirai Shumba had told the court that on January 22, 2018 at around 12 noon, Magusvi armed himself with an axe and proceeded to his father’s homestead where he found the latter having lunch.

He accused his father of bewitching him and a dispute arose.

The accused struck the deceased with an axe and shovel, killing him instantly.

