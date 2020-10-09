Makanda’s DeMbare move irks Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS are said to be unamused by striker Tinashe Makanda’s signing for rivals Dynamos when all transfers were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makanda’s contract with the Bulawayo giants ended on June 30, but he has been receiving his salaries from Highlanders.

Although Highlanders would not comment on Makanda’s move, sources at the club said management was not happy as there has been no communication from football authorities regarding local player transfers.

A picture of Makanda sandwiched by two Dynamos officials, putting pen to paper at the Glamour Boys, has been circulating on social media.

“Highlanders are not happy because the transfer window is closed because Zifa and other football stakeholders are still in conversation around those contracts that expired in June.

Highlanders have been doing things in honesty and they have not engaged players they want from other clubs because Zifa is yet to make a decision about those contracts. An agreement cannot be made and then others clandestinely start signing contracts. Which window have they (Dynamos) have they used to sign Makanda, who is not a free agent?” the source asked.

Contacted for comment yesterday, the club’s spokesperson Ronald Moyo only said: “No comment from Highlanders.”

In July, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) wrote to its 18 clubs saying no player movements would be allowed until Zifa has come up with a clear position.

Highlanders have already lost striker Prince Dube who joined Tanzanian side Azam FC in August and they remain with veterans Mkhokheli Dube and Mitchelle Katsvairo and Ray Lunga in the frontline department.

When Makanda and Brian Banda’s contracts expired in June, the duo was tipped to be on their way to FC Platinum while defender Peter Muduhwa was earmarked for a move to Sudan.

Nqobizitha Masuku is also rumoured to be making a return to FC Platinum after his contract expired in December.

The champions’ coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh has said he is looking for replacements for Last Jesi and Silas Songani who are now at Al Hilal in Sudan.

The Dutchman tagged along midfielder Denzel Khumalo when he left Highlanders to join FC Platinum, who are also said to be interested in Muduhwa, who is also on Chicken Inn’s radar.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw