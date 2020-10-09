I am still in the game: Magwaza

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFRO-FUSION crowd-puller, Clement “Magwaza” Ncube (pictured), has refused to be ruled out in the showbiz game as he is set to launch his 10th album Thath’mbeke in South Africa next month.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Magwaza said his fans should start putting on their dancing shoes as he has been brewing something good for them for the festive season.

“I have something nice for my fans. My 10th album will be launched next month and has seven good tracks which will leave tongues wagging,” he said.

“The festive season will be upon us soon and I want people to enjoy and forget about everything which has happened in 2020 which has been a bad year for all of us. We are trying to push hard as it has been lockdown, not working and I am sure my followers are looking forward to something new from me.”

Magwaza, who has been nominated for Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Artiste/Act at this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, said he had made it a tradition to give a treat to his followers during the festive season.

“It is my wish that I launch my album in South Africa like I always do and then come and sell it back home and host live shows. If the borders are not opened by the time of the launch, I will have to launch it here at home then take it to South Africa when the borders open, where some of my followers are,” he said.

“The new music carries a message of hope, development, and comfort especially during this time of COVID-19.”

Magwaza is popular for the hit song Kokotsha Makokotsha, which earned him a stage name from fans who got charmed by his dance moves, which arguably brought a paradigm shift to the appreciation of Afro-fusion by urbanites.

