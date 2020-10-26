FC Platinum await Teguru clearance

BY FORTUNE MBELE/TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM are eager to sign former Ngezi Platinum star Donald Teguru, who is believed to have fallen out with his Zambian side Buildcon and is yet to get clearance.

Although NewsDay Sport could not get an immediate response from FC Platinum regarding the player’s status, the publication is reliably-informed Teguru dumped Buildcon alleging breach of contract by the Zambian side.

Coach Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh would not confirm Teguru’s presence at FC Platinum but sources revealed there are only two new players; Brian Banda and Teguru while Donald Ngoma also trained with the side but left.

De Jongh only said there was a new player and the club would make an announcement at the right time.

The Dutchman said they would be more additions for the Caf Champions League campaign in January in anticipation of injuries and players moving to greener pastures

“We signed Brian Banda and another player who is already training with the team since last Monday. The club will make an announcement at the right time. The selection we have for now is okay, but in January may bring in one or two players depending on how things will go. For now I am happy with the squad, but in football you never know how things go. You may have injuries or players are sold to other clubs. That is football,” De Jongh said.

Teguru awaits to be cleared by the Football Association of Zambia before FC Platinum can sign him.

Banda was a direct replacement for Last Jesi, who was on loan to FC Platinum from Manica Diamonds and has since joined Sudan giants Al Hilal.

FC Platinum almost lost Silas Songani to Al Hilal after he only played the Castle Challenge Cup final against Highlanders in March but the deal fell through.

Songani is now back in Zvishavane.

De Jongh says he is happy with training so far.

“We are making strides in terms of shape, conditioning, technical and tactical aspects. It’s not easy to bring back the players confidence after seven months of inactivity, not training and no games but we are improving everyday and I am happy with that. The coaches co-operation with players is excellent. The players are working hard and are focused,” he said.

Meanwhile the Dutchman has no plans of replacing Lizwe Sweswe this year following his former assistant’s exit from the club a fortnight ago.

Sweswe left the three-time PSL champions following a frosty relationship with De Jongh, amid reports that the latter wanted to replace him with Mandla Mpofu.

The Dutchman revealed that he was happy with the current technical team and preferred to work with Patrick Mandizha.

“I am happy with the staff. The co-operation with this staff is excellent and there is a great work atmosphere. I am very happy.

“We are close to end of the year and we will do nothing in terms of appointments except maybe for players. We are happy with assistant coach Mandizha, fitness coach, goalkeepers’ coach and medical staff and team manager.

“This year we will do nothing. In January, we will do a evaluation me and the board so that we see the way forward, but for now I am happy and I think we are good to go.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw