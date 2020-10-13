Chinese national in court over US$300k fraud

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A CHINESE national appeared in court yesterday facing fraud allegations after he allegedly manufactured a fake company resolution to obtain goods valued US$300 000 from Freight World without the consent of other company

directors.

Zhou Jinming (45) of Yanglang Trading (Pvt) Ltd, who was represented by Tsitsi Mazikana, was granted $20 000 bail when he appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga yesterday.

As part of his bail conditions, Jinming was ordered to surrender his passport, reside at the given address, report twice a week at a police station and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Allegations are that on August 20 this year, Jinming through his lawyers Kwiriri Law Chambers wrote to Freight World instructing them to release Yanglang Trading Company’s goods.

It is alleged that Jinming also fraudulently made a court application with documents that showed that the company had given him the resolution to represent Yanglang in all legal issues to compel Freight World to release goods which included aluminium profiles, aluminium bending machines, generators, glass aluminium fittings and food items to the company.

The State alleges the order was given by the courts on September 1 after Jinming had fraudulently crafted a resolution and signed it without the authority of the other five directors.

It is alleged that armed with the court order, Jinming engaged the messenger of court and removed the goods valued US$300 000 from Freight World and converted them to personal use.

Sebastain Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw