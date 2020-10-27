Chicken Inn ring-fences its golden eggs

WITH the year coming to an end and no official word from Zifa on the status of player contracts, Chicken Inn are in discussions with a couple of their key players whose contracts run out at the end of December.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara yesterday said they were talking to the players with a view to extending their stay at the club.

Hara could not be drawn into divulging the names of the players the GameCocks were negotiating with, saying there were vultures circling around their nest ready to pounce on players whose contract are about to expire.

“We have a few key players with contracts coming to an end. We are engaging the players. We are not going to disclose the names of the players because there are too many vultures,” he said.

This comes after Bulawayo giants Highlanders lost midfielder Brian Banda to FC Platinum this month after his contract expired in June. But Highlanders continued to pay his salaries awaiting a directive from authorities on the status of expired and expiring contracts as per Fifa’s guidelines following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banda would not wait, but bolted to Zvishavane, while striker Tinashe Makanda is said to have entered into a deal with Dynamos, which he denies.

Makanda’s contract at Highlanders also expired in June.

Chicken Inn managed to tie down goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze after his contract also expired in June.

The GameCocks made a couple of signings at the beginning of the year, who include Ian Nekati, Clive Dzingai, Paddington Nyamakura, Brian Muza, Nelson Ketala, Lista Ndlovu and Brian Giant.

They have in their books the likes of Obriel Chirinda, Brett Amidu, Tichaona Chipunza, George Majika, Valentine Kadonzvo, veteran Clemence Matawu and goalkeeper Pride Zendera, among others.

