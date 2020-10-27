Bogus doctors denied bail, labelled a danger to society

A HARARE court yesterday denied bail to a bogus doctor who served in the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals casualty unit for seven months before he was unmasked.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Admire Chisi (25) from Zimre Park, Ruwa, who appeared before magistrate Judith Taruvinga, was remanded in custody after she denied him bail saying he was a danger to society.

Chisi allegedly attended to patients and wrote medical affidavits and prescriptions until a senior doctor discovered his shenanigans.

He is being charged with impersonating a public official and fraud.

The prosecution led by Sebastian Mutizirwa had opposed bail, saying the State had a strong case against Chisi and that he endangered the lives of many patients as he was writing medical affidavits and prescriptions and as a result, there was a high-risk Chisi would abscond.

Chisi had argued that the State had not previously mentioned the alleged danger that was encountered as a result of his client’s action.

He said he was a proper candidate for bail and was a man of a fixed abode.

But the magistrate, however, ruled that Chisi was a danger to society and if released, he would endanger the lives of many people.

It is the State’s case that between April and Tuesday last week, Chisi went to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he misrepresented that he was a medical doctor.

He was apprehended after Tapiwa Nyakudya finally noticed that Chisi was not acting as a professional doctor should and he failed to produce his practising certificate.

It is alleged Chisi was taken to the police, where a report was made, leading to his arrest.

