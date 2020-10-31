Billliat, Dzvukamanja in Cup clash

BY FORTUNE MBELE

TWO of the Warriors top strikers Khama Billiat (pictured) and Terence Dzvukamanja today clash in the first leg of the MTN8 Cup semi-finals at Orlando Stadium hoping to lead their respective sides Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates towards a final berth.

It’s one game that Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarusic will be interested to watch as he monitors the two ahead of the senior national team’s Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in under a fortnight.

Billiat played in the low key friendly match against The Flames of Malawi earlier in the month and has of late been under spotlight with his coach at Chiefs, Gavin Hunt trying to galvanise him to return to his best.

He is yet to find the net since the start of the DStv Premier League, but two weeks ago he provided two assists for Yagan Sasman to notch a brace against Maritzburg United to power Kaizer Chiefs to the semi-final of the MTN8.

Hunt was not happy with Billiat following their 1-0 win over Chippa United in a league match on Tuesday.

“He’s a little bit frustrated. Any striker would be frustrated, he hasn’t scored much in the last couple of games, so he’s got to simplify the game a little bit. Even in the second half, he tried to be a little too clever, but to be fair, in three games now he’s had a good couple of chances. As long as he keeps working hard, keeps running off the ball, keeps defending and doing the right things, he’ll keep playing,” Hunt said.

However, the former Bidvest Wits coach was quick to point out Billiat is doing well.

“But he’s doing well and working hard. Team first, him second, and then we’re okay — that’s the most important thing. He can’t think of himself. I mean, on Saturday he tried to shoot from corner flags and things like that, which is not acceptable, and I told him. So, he’ll get better. As long as he buys in, he’ll get better,” he said.

On the other hand, Dzvukamanja, who signed for Pirates after Bidvest Wits sold their franchise, came in with a bang at the Buccaneers, scoring the solitary goal that got his side to the semi-final stage after beating Cape Town City.

Dzvukamanja has not played a full game in Pirates’ first three games, the quarter-final of the MTN8 and the two draws against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars man was on Logarusic’s plans for the Malawi friendly but could make it as Pirates, who had just signed him, were unwilling to release him.

