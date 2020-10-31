All set for burial of Iyasa founding member

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE late founding member of the internationally-acclaimed Bulawayo arts group, Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) Sibonisiwe “The Original” Sithole, will be laid to rest today at Athlone Cemetery in the city.

Sithole died on Thursday after a short illness. She was 37.

“We remember the immense contribution from Sibonisiwe Sithole to the arts sector. She will be deeply missed by us at Iyasa, by her family, friends, fans and arts colleagues she worked with globally,” said Iyasa director Nkululeko Innocent Dube.

“Mourners are gathered at number 371 Matshobana. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Athlone Cemetery on Saturday 31, October 2020. Service will be held at 371 Matshobana on Saturday at 7:45am. Rest in Power. #IyasaZw #RIPBonnie.”

