The Hub Unconference goes virtual

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE Hub UnConference at Shoko Festival is set to go virtual during its eighth edition which will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

In a statement, The Hub UnConference said this year’s programming would run over six days.

“You can look forward to Women Create Worlds Summit, The Podcast Festival, Lightning Talks, discussions on new digital trends and legislations as well as virtual masterclasses. In our bid to keep innovating and bringing relevant conversations, this Hub UnConference will have debut sessions such as the video indaba, mayor’s indaba, Zim Hip-Hop Awards MasterClass and the first edition of the African Satire Convention and a session for the Digital Activists #ZimbabweLIVESmatter,” read the Press release.

The organisers said the annual Hub awards would go to innovative cutting-edge initiatives that address community problems through digital media and civic technology.

“Since the awards began, they have provided a lifeline to over 20 start-ups in Zimbabwe. These include Urban Xulture, Afro Tokyo, Bustop TV, Road Rules, Girls Speak Out, TV Yangu, Spiked and Zim Girls Code,” read the release.

“This year’s edition has

US$4 000 as prize money to be split among four winners.”

The winners will be drawn from different categories to tussle for the Women Rising Award, Speak Truth To Power Award, Your Voice Award and the Fix Up, Look Sharp Award.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw