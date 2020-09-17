Teacher ventures into music

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

UP-AND-COMING gospel musician David Tozivepi Chinaka (pictured), a teacher at Regina Mundi Girls High School in Gweru, is set to release his second album God Is Still Speaking Volume 2 with seven tracks.

Chinaka’s second album comes at a time he is riding high with his first album God Is Still Speaking Volume 1 which is loaded with highly motivational and educative messages.

“I am set to release my second album God Is Still Speaking Volume 2 by year-end or early 2021, which carries seven tracks that include Tasanganiswa NaShe, Iva Iwe, Muumbi wedu, Tenzi Zviratidzei, Munamato Wanhasi, Uyu Akaita Sei and Ratidzawo Rudo,” he said.The This is Life frontman said he was inspired by day-to-day life experiences.

“I had great interest in music from a tender age as I used to listen to so many songs and sing along, but was never in a school or church choir, hence it became a bit easier to express my views about life through observing,” he said.

The Ndimi Moga hitmaker said his music was influenced by his Christian faith.

He revealed that the band was born in 2017 after he created a club which was mostly centred on discussing life in general and see how best they could tackle challenges in life.

“It all started with This is life (TiL) club in January 2017 at Regina Mundi Girls High School where we would discuss life in general. When we launched the club I Wang “Iwe Daira Akuitire”, colleagues and learners encouraged me to record, I took the challenge and I recorded,” he said.

This is Life is composed of Regina Mundi Girls High School pupils and Chinaka, the band leader and composer.The pupils are not permanent members, as they leave the band after completion of their studies.

