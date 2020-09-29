Musona’s versatility impresses Loga

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS gaffer Zdravcko Logarusic says he is impressed by Knowledge Musona’s versatility, with the national team skipper slowly adapting to his new position in central midfield at KAS Eupen.

KAS Eupen coach, Spaniard Beñat San José has been using Musona as a central midfielder since the start of their season, and the player seems to have adapted well to that position and Logarusic is pleased with the various options that the former Hoffenheim forward presents him with.

The Smiling Assassin, as Musona is fondly known, has so far featured in seven games for KAS Eupen in the Belgian Pro League where he has scored one goal while his side sits on twelveth position with one win, five draws and one defeat.

Asked if he would play Musona in central midfield for the Warriors, Logarusic said it’s something he could consider.

“We will see, but it is showing he has quality to play different roles and positions,” he said.

“I am generally impressed with him especially coming from a rough patch, I would say he is a fighter who can go far with his skill and energy.”

Meanwhile, Loga is praying Musona does not get injured ahead of the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria in November.

The Croatian gaffer signalled that he will utilise foreign-based players as local players have been inactive due to the ban on football.

However, he has injury fears due to the small pool to choose from.

The players headlining his foreign contigent include Musona, Marshal Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat, Never Tigere, Teenage Hadebe, Tendal Darikwa and Alec Mudimu, among others.

Tanzania-based striker Prince Dube appears to have stolen Logarusic’s imagination with his scintilating form for Azam FC.

