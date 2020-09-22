Musona finds form

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS skipper Knowledge Musona opened his scoring account for the season as he netted in Eupen’s 2-2 draw against Antwerp on Sunday.Musona is expected to lead the Warriors as they return to action in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

The former Hoffenheim forward is not being used as a central midfielder at Eupen since his loan switch from Anderlecht.

It will be interesting to see what role Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will give him, but he will be happy that one of his main men has rediscovered scoring form.

On Sunday, Musona scored the second goal for his team in the second half with the first coming from Bosnian Smail Previljak in the first half’s optional time before Antwerp cancelled the lead.

Both Musona and Previljak were pulled out in the second half after picking yellow cards.

The Warriors’ captain signed for Eupen in January from Belgian giants Anderlecht when he looked set for a return to South Africa.

His side has only won one game in six outings with four draws and a defeat in the Pro League and Musona has featured in all the six games.

In March, Warriors’ coach Logarusic included him in the squad that was to face Algeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that game will be played in November.

Meanwhile in France, Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was shown the red card five minutes into the second half as his side Stade de Reims went down 2-1 in an away Ligue 1 match against Metz on Sunday.

It was Munetsi’s second red card since he arrived at Stade de Reims.

His side has so far struggled in the 2020-2021 Ligue 1, and is yet to get a win with three defeats and a draw in four games.

Elsewhere, striker Prince Dube’s side Azam FC continued with its winning ways in the Tanzanian Vodacom Premier League when it edged Mbeya City 1-0 on Sunday.

The goal was scored by Ally Niyonzima from a Zimbabwean Never Tigere’s corner-kick after an attack on the left by compatriot Bruce Kangwa forced the set-piece just before half time.

Dube, who also played in the game, netted a brace in the previous 2-0 win against Coastal Union and provided an assist in the first game which Azam won 1-0 over Polisi Tanzania.

In Turkey, defender Teenage Hadebe has so far made two substitute appearances for his side as he continues to be linked with a move away from Yeni Malatyaspor.

Hadebe has been linked with clubs in France as well as Turkish giants Bisiktas and Galatasaray.

His coach has been using him sparingly so far this season, increasing speculation that the club could be plotting to cash in on him.

