MDC Alliance hails SA mediation efforts

by BRENNA MATENDERE

THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC Alliance said it was happy that most countries in the region have acknowledged the deepening crisis socio-economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe.

A delegation dispatched by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, led by the ruling ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule was in Harare on Wednesday where it met with a Zanu PF delegation over the deteriorating political and socio-economic crisis in the country.

The six-member delegation admitted to the South African media upon landing in Pretoria that Zimbabwe had serious challenges that needed urgent attention.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender yesterday, MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said although the main opposition party was not invited for the talks, they were happy that the regional economic powerhouse was now beginning to show concern over the crisis in Zimbabwe.

“ANC did not request a meeting with us, however we welcome the efforts by the region to intervene to help resolve the crisis in the country,” he said.

The ANC has since recommended urgent diplomatic intervention in Zimbabwe.

Hlatywayo reiterated that only dialogue can achieve lasting solutions to the multi-layered crises.

“We maintain the position that Zimbabwe faces a legitimacy and governance crisis that can only be resolved through sincere dialogue underwritten by the international community.

Thereafter, the State requires to go through a process of deep, systemic economic and political reforms,” he said.

“What we want is a solution to the crisis in Zimbabwe and Sadc region and Africa at large play a pivotal role to achieve that.”

He added that the Chamisa-led party was ready for talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

“Our position is clear; we need a genuine dialogue to resolve the Zimbabwe crisis. Zanu PF cannot mediate itself. There is need of an independent convenor, independent facilitator and a neutral venue.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw