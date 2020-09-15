Chivhu woman hacks hubby to death

By Miriam Mangwaya

A 40-YEAR-OLD Chivhu woman appeared in court yesterday facing a murder charge after she fatally struck her husband with an axe following a domestic dispute.

Chenai Togara of Chikovero village in Chief Nyoka’s area was not asked to plead to the murder of her husband Benjamin Sambara (45).

Chivhu magistrate Sam Chitumwa remanded her in custody to September 28, 2020.

Prosecutor Mike Choto told the court that on Saturday around 8pm, Togara had a misunderstanding with her husband after he quizzed her over how she had bought a new cellphone.

Sambara allegedly accused her of having an extramarital affair with his nephew, but Togara denied the allegations.

In the ensuing melee, Sambara picked an axe and charged towards her, but she grabbed the axe and struck him on the head, with their 13-year-old daughter watching. Togara immediately called her brother-in-law who lives in the same area and informed him about the incident.

Sambara was rushed to Chivhu General Hospital where he died on admission.

