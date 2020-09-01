Arts organisation gives back to community

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

COMMUNITY Arts Projects (CAP), an organisation that uses art to promote children’s rights recently donated hampers worth $12 000 to 100 vulnerable people and health packs valued at $2 000 to girls in Mabvuku-Tafara constituency.

The hampers consisted of dishwasher, toilet cleaner, 2kg sugar, 2kg rice, 2kg flour, 10kg mealie meal l, 1kg salt, 2 litres cooking oil, sugar beans and soya chunks all 500 grammes.

CAP director and veteran actor Antony Tongani (pictured) told NewsDay Life & Style on Thursday that the 100 beneficiaries were identified by the City of Harare’s social services department.

“Those we have given today are not really part of us. We have extended a helping hand to the community and these beneficiaries were identified by the City of Harare social services department,” he said.

Tongani indicated that from today (Monday) until Thursday, 400 families with about 1 400 children that fall under CAP were set to benefit hampers.

“Since the lockdown was imposed, some children we work with from time to time shared that some guardians were struggling to bring food on the table and that’s why we sourced donations from the German-owned Terres Des Hommes,” he said.

Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Chidhakwa (MDC Alliance) said he was pleased with CAP’s gesture and urged residents to keep on expressing love to one another.

“This has put a smile on my face. I want to thank CAP and City of Harare. This is our community, so let’s put politics aside, unite, love and assist each other in times of need. If your neighbour is hungry, give him or her something to eat,” he said.

