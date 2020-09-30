Al Hilal request for more time for Songani

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

SUDANESE football giants Al -Hilal have requested for more time to assess Zimbabwean striker Silas Songani following the appointment of new coach Stephen Appiah.

Appiah is a Ghanaian football legend having represented them at the youth, Olympic, and senior levels. He captained the Black Stars at their World Cup debut in 2006 and was a member of their squad for the 2010 World Cup. He also served as a member of the technical team after he was appointed team manager of the Black Stars in 2017.

According to George Deda, who represents the player, the ex-Black Stars captain has taken over as coach from Hamada Sedki and it is understood the changes in the technical team could be the reason for the request to extend the assessment period for the Zimbabwean striker.

Deda, who returned from Sudan on Monday night, however, said the club’s executive had been excited by the player’s performance and the fact that they had asked him to stay indicated their interest in the player.

“They (Al Hilal) have requested for more time to assess him. Generally the entire executive is pleased with him. The fact that they asked him to stay behind demonstrates that he has impressed them. Had he not made an impact I don’t think they would have asked him to stay. A decision should be made in the coming few days,” said Deda.

Songani has been training with Al-Hilal for over a week now having travelled with another Zimbabwean player, Last Jesi who is on loan at FC Platinum from Manica Diamonds.

Jesi has since signed a three-year deal with the Sudanese giants.

Songani (31), joined FC Platinum at the beginning of the year on a two-year deal after he returned from Denmark, where he had been based for the past six years.

The former Harare City forward played for SondernjyskE, a top division club in Denmark for several years.

His departure is likely to rob FC Platinum coach of his most experienced player at a time he is preparing for the Caf Champions League tournament.

