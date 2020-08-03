Wezulu: Chegutu’s new sungura voice

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE sungura genre is spawning fresh talent from time to time with Chegutu-based Apiton Wezulu (pictured) being the new sungura voice on the music scene after fulfilling his long-cherished dream with the release of his debut six-track album titled Kure Kwegava.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style recently, the Alick Macheso-inspired musician who fronts Orchestra Mutinhimira band said it took courage and determination for him to release the album.

“The journey has not been that rosy. You know how it is, hailing from the dusty streets of Hartley here in Chegutu, far away from Harare where everything seems to happen, but I am happy that with strength of character we have managed to release this album, which marks the beginning of our professional musical career,” he said.

Wezulu and his band had an opportunity to test their music through live shows as they shared the stage with seasoned artistes like Dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu in the mining town before going into the studio.

“Before the release of our album, we had the opportunity to sample our songs for the fans at different live shows as we curtain-raised for some seasoned artistes among them Sulumani Chimbetu, Baba Harare and Simon Mutambi and we have been getting positive feedback. I hope it will be the same with listeners as we take the album to the people through radio stations,” he said.

“Being focused on my vision, accepting constructive criticism and not listening to people that discouraged me from my endeavour to fulfil the dream has enabled me to release this album. I am not there to compete with anyone, but to express my talent.”

The album, which was recorded by Wezulu’s younger brother Promise, who is also a talented instrumentalist, in Chegutu, carries the songs Kurambana, Monalisa, title track Kure Kwegava, Rihana, Mudzimai and VaPhiri.

