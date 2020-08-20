UFIC choir to launch 11th album

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

THE United Family International Church Choir will this Friday launch its 11th album titled Creative Worship and Praise Live, which was recorded before a huge audience in Chitungwiza and features familiar musicians including Michael Mahendere, Trevor Danda and Caroline Nyakuba.

Head of UFIC music department, Hubert Chigumira, told NewsDay Life & Style that for the first time, they incorporated different genres.

“We are excited to announce that we will be launching our 11th album titled Creative Worship and Praise Live Music on Friday, August 21 and because it will be a virtual launch, we will launch it online across all our social media channels — YouTube and Facebook channels and we will also launch it on our in-house broadcaster Christ Tv as well as local radio stations,” Chigumira said.

“We started recording this album in 2018 in front of a huge audience at UFIC church Bafcilica in Chitungwiza and this time around it’s different because we have incorporated different genres in the album such as Afro traditional, dancehall, soft rock, Zim traditional sound (Jiti), Museve and Niger sound like on the song Manna God. It will be a DVD and CD combo.”

Chigumira said the name of the album was inspired by the different genres on the album which has worship and praise songs.

“The new approach in which we incorporated different genres is meant to bring something interesting and we have songs that will make you jump and dance and we are saying be ready to put on your dancing shoes,” he said.

The choir has a membership of over 500 people and will for the first time on August 21, see its music being available on all online stores where fans can purchase.

Chigumira said the album, which was scheduled for release at the start of this year, was delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

He expressed gratitude to their leader, UFIC founder Emmanuel Makandiwa, for the assistance he gave them in perfecting the album.

