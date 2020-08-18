Reasons why Cryptocurrency is a New Trend

As digital currency is increasing day by day so the paper currency is changing to paperless. Cryptocurrency is taking the place of paperless currency. When cryptocurrency was developed and launched it has got much power in the financial sector and worldwide also.

What do you Mean by Cryptocurrency?

It is a type of digital currency that is regionalized with no government organization interfering with it. To record all transaction blockchain technology is used and confirm the safety of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin currency is one of the first cryptocurrency which was discovered in 2009. In the beginning, many people get engrossed in it and many people start using cryptocurrency. Traders from different countries have also started accepting it as a mode of transaction. In less than 10 years bitcoin has got good growth.

Cryptocurrency a New Trend:

Fast and Suitable Money Transfer

In comparison to another solution, Cryptocurrency can facilitate very fast and pocket friendly transferring of funds. You just need a good internet connection and a smart device and you can do the instant transfer. As the bank has no role between and no financial organization is to control it and there are no bank fees included. Comparing it with international currency transfers it charges a lot so cryptocurrency resolves the problem.

Investment

Cryptocurrency has got a grip because it is being watched by many in the form of investment. If you see the previous record of bitcoin the value is increasing since it has launched. This means if you are owning bitcoin from 2009 you have already earned millions till now. There is already a cryptocurrency marketplace that was created. In the crypto market, you can trade cryptocurrency, there are many trading platforms from where you can start trading. If you are interested in bitcoin trading visit the wealth matrix

Hedge fund

There is a good feature that cryptocurrency provides is a hedge fund as it is independent of financial circumstances and economic policies. This means that if a recession comes in the country affecting the economic situation the price of bitcoin will not affect. If you want to save your money you should use cryptocurrency as a method of hedging yourself.

Anonymity

Foreign countries that are linked with the bank but cryptocurrency have distributed nature which is independent of banks. So, no bank will know that the account is yours and how much money is there in it. Your crypto wallet is attached by a password and the owners are not identified which saves you from theft.

Security and protection

International currency is mostly prone to fake, fraud, and hacking so most people are concerned with the safety of international money and banks. There is a public ledger known as a blockchain where cryptocurrency is recorded. The transaction details are highly encoded to defend the personal data of the person who has done the transaction. So, there is no risk of being a fraud. Blockchain technology security is encoded in smart contracts which makes it hard for someone else to enter your digital wallet.

Conclusion

As cryptocurrency is in trend now because it helps in solving many problems that are based on current currency. The solution which cryptocurrency provides to the current worldwide condition makes it a new trend. As per the research, cryptocurrency can be the new currency in the future if it keeps growing in which speed it is going.

