Nutty O drops Safe Video

Musician Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa better known as Nutty O has just dropped visuals for his song “Safe” which is available on his Vevo Channel.

By Tafadzwa Rusike Gondo

Safe is a song which nutty O dedicated to every Zimbabwean worldwide, from lovebirds to friends and family who are apart from each other.

“Safe is a song which you can dedicate to your lover or friend kana family. We are asking everyone if they are safe. As you know covid 19 is killing people everywhere and most people can’t travel due to restrictions so i decided to pen this song so that people get to ask their partners and friends if they are safe wherever they are” he said.

The song was Produced by rising Producer Pablo and was mixed and mastered by Dj Tamuka. The video was shot by director simdoc and it was sponsored by the anonymous Boss D.

Check Out The Video Below

