New ministers sworn in

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday swore in new Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka and his Energy and Power Development counterpart Soda Zhemu at State House in Harare.

Masuka replaced the late Perrance Shiri who succumbed to COVID-19 on July 29, and unknown Soda replaced Fortune Chasi, who was summarily sacked over undisclosed allegations last week.

Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said after swearing in the new ministers, Mnangagwa emphasised to Zhemu the role of energy as an economic enabler.

Mnangagwa tasked Masuka to ensure the country has grain sufficiency in two to three years.

