Mkhaya invades Australian charts

BY SHARON SIBINDI

RENOWNED Zimbabwean musician Vusa Mkhaya (pictured) is ecstatic after his album, UManyanyatha — Songs from the Soul of Zimbabwe, featured in the Australia’s iTunes top 100 chart on July 28.

The album, which was released in June, debuted at number 85 and was followed by Adele’s album, 21, at number 86 and Ed Sheeran’s Deluxe at 87.

“I was surprised when I heard that I am on the list. It feels good to have my name on the same list with well-known artistes like Adele and many more. The top 100 chart is for a month.

At the end of August, a new list comes out and I hope I will still be inside,” Mkhaya told NewsDay Life & Style.

Mkhaya said he did not submit the album to the top 100 chart, but was based on the iTunes sales and streams in Australia.

“Every country around the world has it. My biggest surprise is that I have never performed in Australia, but it seems some people are buying my music there,” he said.

“The album is now in more than 15 countries and counting. My wish is that it reaches more countries, hoping that I can travel to those countries when things get back to normal.”

Mkhaya said his wish was to have his album on rotation in Zimbabwe radios so that Zimbabweans can also be able to listen to the songs.

“As much as I am excited. It makes me a bit sad that in Zimbabwe the album is not celebrated like in other countries at the moment,” he said.

