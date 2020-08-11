Govt flushes out Pengalonga gold panners

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Mines ministry has evicted illegal gold miners who were polluting water reservoirs in Penhalonga, Mutasa South legislator Regai Tsunga (MD Alliance) has said.

Speaking during a Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) Mutasa South virtual meeting on Saturday, on the negative impact of illegal gold mining in the constituency, Tsunga applauded the ministry for reacting swiftly to his petition.

“Firstly, I want to give you an update. Recently, I wrote a letter to the Mines ministry over illegal gold miners near our water reservoirs which supplies us with water in Penhalonga,” he said.

“We feared contamination of our water and collapse, but I am happy that the illegal miners have already been chased away, so it’s good news and I want to thank the Mines ministry for the job well done.”

Tsunga, however, said that illegal gold miners were still a thorn in the flesh in the gold-rich area.

“Generally, the issue of illegal gold miners is still a big issue. We are seeing young girls engaging in prostitution with these illegal miners, we are also encountering environmental degradation and lack of organised allocation of claims,” he said.

Tsunga said he would soon meet the Mines ministry officials to find a long-lasting solution to illegal gold mining activities.

The MP said the harsh economic situation had exacerbated the problem. He urged the government to formalise artisanal miners and allocate them claims.

Zimcodd eastern region chairperson Mildred Muzanechita told NewsDay that they will continue to host such meetings targeting the 26 constituencies in Manicaland.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw