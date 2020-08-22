Give voice to your faith

devotion column:Erasmus Makarimayi

WHAT brings people to a born again state is confession by their own mouth. What’s believed and spoken yields results. What’s uttered comes from the heart. It’s therefore critical to have the right stuff in the heart. This is influenced by what is heard as well as seen. What we hear depends on what we tune our ears to. Equally what we visualise is propelled by what we focus our eyes on. Voices that we allow to speak into our lives will ultimately determine our course of life.

A believer should also make a wise choice on what she/he subjects her/his eyes to. Who we associate with eventually affects our beliefs. If our circle is made up of mindsets of negativity and pessimism, we are bound to struggle.

Let’s closely look at the following verses. Romans 10:8-10: “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach.

That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”

As a believer or even if you are not saved yet, you have to fall in love with this portion of the Bible. By it you will be saved and brought into victorious Christian living. You will not struggle with depression, guilt or any self-defeating dogma.

To be saved you need the word of faith. This word is brought into your heart by preaching and will steer you to speak it. With your mouth you will confess Jesus as Lord. If you believe that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. The effect of this is to make you believe you’re righteous in Christ. 2 Corinthians 5:21 declares: “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

The mouth speaks the righteousness believed in your heart and you’re saved. You are, therefore, born again; new creation and saint. After hearing the word of faith, believing it and confessing it, you’re created in Christ. Our faith to salvation is brought about by hearing the Word of God as free gift of God as written in Ephesians 2:8-9, Amplied, “(8) For it is by free grace (God’s unmerited favor) that you are saved (delivered from judgment and made partakers of Christ ‘s salvation) through [your] faith. And this [salvation] is not of yourselves [of your own doing, it came not through your own striving], but it is the gift of God; [9] Not because of works [not the fulfilment of the Law’s demands], lest any man should boast. [It is not the result of what anyone can possibly do, so no one can pride himself in it or take glory to himself.]”

Furthermore Romans 10:17 points: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” So we commit to hear the Gospel of Christ which is the Grace of God. If we’re saved by hearing the word of faith then we live by hearing the word of faith. Romans 1:17, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.” Dear reader give voice to the Faith of Christ which is in your heart. Let the words of faith come out of your mouth to create your world.

We confess Lord Jesus to be saved and we keep speaking Jesus. Should challenges and undesirable things pop up, we continue to speak the way we were brought to salvation, i.e confess Jesus and all that He stands for such as Light not darkness, abundant life not death and healing and health not sickness.

If your thought pattern is right and have clear conscience you will witness tremendous results. Jesus had a correct thought pattern. Let’s look at the raising to life from death of Lazarus. John 11:42-43 record, “[42] And I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me. [43] And when he thus had spoken, he cried with a loud voice, Lazarus, come forth.” He believed well and spoke well and Lazarus came out of death. So even now you can decide to come out of any situation, be it poverty, sickness, divorce, debt or unemployment.

The Bible urges us to follow suit. 2 Corinthians 4:13 teaches, “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore, speak,” You have to speak life. As a believer, you shouldn’t be overwhelmed by situations and circumstances. Your preoccupation should be right mindset and good and progressive thoughts. Your thoughts make you. We are usually overwhelmed when we don’t give ourselves to Bible reading, studying, meditation thereof and accompanying prayer and resultant confession and declaration.

Proverbs 23:7a tells us, “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” We, therefore, create the right atmosphere and conducive environment for manifestation of our victory in Christ. We check what filters into our domain. A believer should be aware of the wisdom of Proverbs 4:23. It says, “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.” What we desire, but yet don’t see, we bring it to manifestation by speaking it. Romans 4:17 encourages us, “(As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.”

Please note that we call by our mouths into reality what we see in the nebulous realm. Bring it to the fore by speaking it; Christianity is a speaking faith. Give voice to your faith.

Utter out the destiny in you to arrange and rearrange circumstances to your advantage. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

