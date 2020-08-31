Arts promoter on COVID-19 community projects

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED music promoter and preacher Chenjerai Kangausaru has initiated income-generating projects to assist the elderly and youths in his rural home of Hurungwe East constituency, Karoi district, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style from his Pretoria base yesterday, Kangausaru said COVID-19 had brought so much suffering, hence his decision to channel resources towards the support and development of his rural home area during this critical period.

“When I do arts promotion, I usually do so to help up-and-coming musicians; it is not for profit making. Now that society is fighting COVID-19, I have decided to help my community with income-generating projects such as chicken rearing and gardening among other initiatives as charity begins at home,” he said.

Apart from arts promotion, Kangausaru is also helping with a number of community projects to uplift the lives of the youths as a way of giving back and transforming his rural Hurungwe community.

“Embarking on these projects does not mean I have much, no it is just a way of following my heart to share with the needy and give back to my roots. My Christian background has also inspired me to engage in many philanthropic activities. I urge other promoters and well-wishers to help our communities as a lot needs to be done in rural areas if we are serious about fighting the pandemic,” he said.

As part of his philanthropic initiatives, Kangausaru, who is also a pastor in The Family of God Church, has paid school fees for a number of disadvantaged children from Hurungwe, assisted with the building of the Bijester Clinic in the area and recently he donated hand sanitisers, face masks and fixed boreholes in the area.

This is not the first time for Kangausaru to be involved in philanthropic work, channelling his resources towards the community, he also donated goods to Cyclone Idai victims in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

