6 Chiadzwa staffers test positive to COVID-19

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

CHIADZWA villagers yesterday called for the closure of the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) after six workers tested COVID-19 positive, fearing the infectious virus could spread into the community.

Marange Development Trust (MDT) chairman Malvern Mudiwa told NewsDay yesterday that they were recommending the company halts operations for the meantime.

“We recommend that the mine close (as) some of the workers are locals and the virus can spread into the community,” he said.

Bocha Diamond Community Trust (BDCT) chairperson Moses Mukwada said there was need for ZCDC to temporarily close, while contact tracing of the positive cases was done to make sure the infectious virus does not end up in the community.

ZCDC spokesperson Sugar Chagonda confirmed the development to NewsDay, but said everything was under control.

“Yes, we have positive cases at the ZCDC mine. We had workers who were showing some symptomatic signs and we engaged the Ministry of Health and got the workers tested, we had six ZCDC workers that tested positive for COVID-19,” Chagonda said.

“We also had two positive cases from our service providers.”

He said all those that had tested positive were isolated at Rowa Training Centre in Mutare.

“The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring their conditions and we are told that they are in stable condition.”

However, Chagonda said vigorous testing of all workers was ongoing at the mine and guaranteed that all mining workers were taking all the recommended precautions.

