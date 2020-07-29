ZimTrade to host first online dissemination seminar

BY Harriet Chikandiwa

The buyers, who will declare their expectations when sourcing from across borders, will be drawn from fast-moving consumer goods, building and construction, agricultural inputs and implements, as well as the engineering sector.

ZimTrade chief executive Allan Majuru said their thrust was to ensure that local businesses maximise on the potential available in the region regardless of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand that COVID-19 has disrupted some business activities in Zimbabwe and beyond, but that should not deter local companies from increasing their supplies into the regional markets,” he said.

“Currently, international markets are difficult to reach for some sectors. However, given the proximity of markets like Mozambique, local companies are encouraged to shift their focus to ensure they maximise sales on available markets.”

Majuru also said that the regional markets provided a soft landing for local products.

“In line with our strategy, we are engaging buyers in southern African countries, who have indicated willingness to source from Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Going forward, we will be organising more virtual business to business meetings and other engagements between local companies and buyers in the region, to ensure that we maximise on potential presented by our proximity to most countries in southern Africa.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw